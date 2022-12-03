Ewa Beach’s Lowen Tynanes defeated Dae Song Park via split decision on ONE on Prime Video 5.

Tynanes improves to 11-1 in his professional MMA career, while Park drops to 10-4.

Tynanes last fought on Dec. 18, 2020 against Marat Gafurov and had not fought since then due to an autoimmune disease.

In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5, Anatoliy Malykhin defeated Reinier de Ridder in a catchweight bout.

Lowen’s younger brother, Micah, recently started his MMA career and is 1-0.