A smorgasbord of MMA events involving athletes from Hawaii both on the islands and on the continent is set to unfold in the coming days.

Bellator is back in town, as the organization will hold a pair of events at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, starting with Bellator 294 on Friday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The main card of Bellator 294, which begins at 4 p.m., features the women’s flyweight title between Liz Carmouche and DeAnna Bennett as the main event. Bennett missed weight on Thursday, meaning a win for her on Friday will leave the title vacant.

A bevy of fighters from Hawaii will be featured on the Bellator 295 card on Saturday.

The prelims, which begin at 2 p.m., features five local fighters out of the nine fights: Bobby King (12-5) against Aalon Cruz (10-4) at lightweight, Keoni Diggs (10-2) against Weber Almeida (7-1) at featherweight, Sumiko Inaba (5-0) against Veta Arteaga (7-4) at women’s flyweight, Kai Kamaka III (10-5-1) against Adli Edwards (9-2) at featherweight and Yancy Medeiros (16-8) against Charlie Leary (17-13-1) at lightweight.

In the main card, which begins at 5 p.m., Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will take on Kana Watanabe in the co-main event, a women’s flyweight contender bout. The card ends with the bantamweight world grand prix final between interim champion Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix.

'I know the levels of this game and this is another level for me' – #Hawaii's Sumiko Inaba faces the toughest challenge of her career at #Bellator295 against former @BellatorMMA title contender Veta Arteaga https://t.co/EqHBOK3lNg #BellatorHawaii #HawaiiMMA 🤙🏽 @sumikoinaba pic.twitter.com/TtjMyCaBzE — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 20, 2023

'This is the best I've ever been, the best I ever felt' – #Hawaii's Kai Kamaka III is on a quest to crack the @BellatorMMA featherweight rankings ahead of #Bellator295 showdown against Adil Edwards in Honolulu https://t.co/EqHBOK3lNg #BellatorHawaii #HawaiiMMA 🤙🏽 @kaiboikamaka pic.twitter.com/7cTZSTdQr5 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 20, 2023

'That's actually more important to me than the fight' – #Hawaii's Ilima-Lei Macfarlane uses open workout to perpetuate Hawaiian culture, the Aloha spirit, and put a spotlight on the next generation https://t.co/EqHBOK2NXI #Bellator295 @BellatorMMA #BellatorHawaii 🤙🏽 @ilimanator pic.twitter.com/at5fHwu0L5 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 19, 2023

Joined by his dog #KardiB at open workouts in Waikiki, #Hawaii's Yancy Medeiros looks to take another step closer to @BellatorMMA title contention while 'bringing the Aloha' at Saturday's #Bellator295 bout against Charlie Leary https://t.co/EqHBOK3lNg 🤙🏽@ymedeiros #BellatorHawaii pic.twitter.com/pWbuSDFaOF — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 19, 2023

#Hawaii's Ilima-Lei Macfarlane officially started @BellatorMMA fight week in Honolulu by performing a hula at the #Bellator295 open workout in Waikiki ▪️ #BellatorHawaii will have cards Friday & Saturday at the Neal Blaisdell Center https://t.co/EqHBOK3lNg 🤙🏽@ilimanator pic.twitter.com/pIDtoFjKvD — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 19, 2023

‘I never thought I would be where I am right now’ – Ahead of Saturday’s #UFCVegas71 fight against Bruno Silva, #Hawaii’s Brad Tavares looks back on the road to 22 #UFC appearances in 13 years w/ company https://t.co/eNSKaWYb6k 📝 @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @BradTavares #UFCHawaii #HawaiiMMA pic.twitter.com/emmeY77Xao — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 18, 2023

More information can be found here.

—

Additionally on Saturday, Brad Tavares will take on Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 71, which begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN+.