A smorgasbord of MMA events involving athletes from Hawaii both on the islands and on the continent is set to unfold in the coming days.
Bellator is back in town, as the organization will hold a pair of events at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, starting with Bellator 294 on Friday.
The main card of Bellator 294, which begins at 4 p.m., features the women’s flyweight title between Liz Carmouche and DeAnna Bennett as the main event. Bennett missed weight on Thursday, meaning a win for her on Friday will leave the title vacant.
A bevy of fighters from Hawaii will be featured on the Bellator 295 card on Saturday.
The prelims, which begin at 2 p.m., features five local fighters out of the nine fights: Bobby King (12-5) against Aalon Cruz (10-4) at lightweight, Keoni Diggs (10-2) against Weber Almeida (7-1) at featherweight, Sumiko Inaba (5-0) against Veta Arteaga (7-4) at women’s flyweight, Kai Kamaka III (10-5-1) against Adli Edwards (9-2) at featherweight and Yancy Medeiros (16-8) against Charlie Leary (17-13-1) at lightweight.
In the main card, which begins at 5 p.m., Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will take on Kana Watanabe in the co-main event, a women’s flyweight contender bout. The card ends with the bantamweight world grand prix final between interim champion Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix.
Additionally on Saturday, Brad Tavares will take on Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 71, which begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN+.