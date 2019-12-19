Even with Power 5 offers, Kahuku’s Micah Soliai Howlett chooses to play for Hawaii

Kahuku offensive lineman Micah Soliai Howlett had an impressive list of schools to choose from when it came time to pick a college.

The offensive lineman originally committed to Arizona State over the summer. On Sept. 9, a change of heart led him back home.

It’s no secret that there are great things going on at the University of Hawaii. The energy and vibe I feel from the players and coaching staff is UNREAL! I want to be a part of something special. I’M STAYING HOME ⁦@NickRolovich⁩ ⁦@CoachWeber62⁩ GOBOWS🌈🤟🏽#Commited — Micah Soliai Howlett (@MicahSoliai) September 10, 2019

On Wednesday morning, Soliai Howlett made his commitment to the University of Hawaii official, signing his letter of intent at Kahuku’s gym. Wednesday was the first day that recruits were allowed to sign during the early singing period. Soliai Howlett wasted little time, inking his LOI with UH at 7:15 a.m.

A handful of family members were present for the ceremony, which was made for Soliai Howlett and Kaonohi Kaniho, who signed with Boise State.

“Right now, I feel joy. I feel grateful to God for these opportunities, for blessing me with my size and abilities,” said Soliai Howlett, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds. “Especially my family, my mom and my grandma, my stepdad and my grandpa for helping raise me. It wasn’t easy because my mom was young and she had to raise me by herself but that’s when my mom’s family stepped in and helped raise me.

“I’m also grateful to my other family because they always welcomed me and made me feel part of the family always. I’m so grateful to all my teammates for always being there for me throughout this year. And always having my back.”

The ACC’s Syracuse and Arizona State of the Pac-12 were among his eight offers. Soliai Howlett says he mostly chose Hawaii due to familiarity, particularly when communicating with other players on the team.

“When I was checking out other schools, the other schools are nice. But then I was trying to talk to the players and they couldn’t understand how I was talking,” Soliai Howlett said. “And then I come to UH, everybody’s talking like how I talk. It feels good over there. It feels like home.”

Kahuku’s Micah Soliai Howlett on choosing #HawaiiFB over multiple Power 5 offers: “I was trying to talk to the other players and they couldn’t understand how I was talking. And then I come to UH, everyone’s talking like how I talk.” Read more: https://t.co/xhssuOEg5e pic.twitter.com/QUAjlWfyJ1 — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) December 19, 2019

Ever since Soliai Howlett flipped his commitment from Arizona State to Hawaii that September day, the Rainbow Warrior coaching staff has been in constant contact.

“It’s been pretty good. They check in with me almost every day, see how I’m doing, how’s my family,” Soliai Howlett says.

With his college situation sorted, Soliai Howlett has already planned ahead. He intends to major in kinesiology in terms of becoming a strength coach once his playing days are over.

Soliai Howlett has the versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line. However, UH’s coaching staff has honed in on Soliai Howlett competing at offensive tackle when he suits up for the ‘Bows.

Soliai Howlett’s senior season at Kahuku was cut short when he tore the ACL in his right knee. He says the recovery process is going well, but is not sure at this point whether his freshman season will require a redshirt.

Regardless of when he makes his debut, when home games are played at Aloha Stadium, Soliai Howlett expects a big presence from his family in the crowd.

“I think that will be pretty amazing,” Soliai Howlett said. “Get to have my whole family probably take up a whole section.”