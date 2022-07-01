HONOLULU – University of Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin has lifted the interim tag from Evan Silberstein of the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball program and has officially named him head coach of the team.



Silberstein, who has coached at UH for the last eight years, served as the interim head coach this past season, leading the BeachBows back to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence. At season’s end, he was awarded 2022 Big West Co-Coach of the Year.



“We are pleased to keep Evan in our ‘ohana,” Matlin said. “Evan has played a major role in the success of our beach volleyball program over the years, first as an assistant and this past season as our interim head coach. His passion for the sport, the University, the local community and our student-athletes is unparalleled. He’s earned this position and we look forward to watching our beach program continue to flourish under his stewardship.”



Since first joining the Rainbow Wahine program in 2015 as an assistant coach, UH has won three Big West titles and earned six postseason bids, highlighted by a pair of NCAA semifinal appearances. Silberstein has also developed 10 All-American players during his tenure.



“It’s an honor to serve our legendary volleyball community,” Silberstein said. “I am thankful to David Matlin for entrusting me and grateful for the support of mentors, predecessors and colleagues for helping lay the successful foundation of our program. My purpose is to powerfully lead our student-athletes, elevate the Athletics Department and proudly represent the University of Hawai`i.”



Prior to joining UH, Silberstein was an assistant at the University of San Francisco, where he also co-founded a successful junior beach club. He’s been a head coach for USAV in the Aloha Region and on the Men’s Junior National Team, as well as a stint as an indoor coach at Punahou School and several other schools in his native New York. He is currently a head coach in the junior girls beach program at Outrigger Canoe Club.



As a player, Silberstein competed professionally on the AVP and internationally in North America, the Caribbean and throughout the Pacific Islands. He won a gold medal in the 2001 Macabiah Games in Israel.



Silberstein earned his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University and holds a J.D. from UH’s William S. Richardson School of Law with certificates in Environmental Law and Native Hawaiian Rights.