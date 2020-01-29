ESPN2 to broadcast Rainbow Warriors/UC Irvine game in February

IRVINE, Calif. – The Big West Conference and ESPN have announced that Hawai’i’s Saturday, February 15 home matchup versus UC Irvine’s in Honolulu will be televised on ESPN2. The tip time remains as originally scheduled at 7:00 p.m.

The @hawaiimbb team announced today its February 15th home game versus UC Irvine will air on ESPN2. It's the first nationally televised Big West home game for the Rainbow Warriors since joining the conference in 2012.

This marks the first nationally-televised Big West home game for the Rainbow Warriors since joining the conference in 2012. UH and UC Irvine are currently tied for first-place in the conference at 4-1. The Anteaters defeated UH, 74-60, in the first meeting on Jan. 11 in Irvine.

The February 15 game will also feature the jersey retirement of former men’s basketball great Bob Nash.

UH closes a four-game homestand this Saturday at 8 p.m. when it takes on CSUN at the Stan Sheriff Center. The ‘Bows are on a three-game win streak and are coming off a dramatic 76-75 win over UC Davis this past Saturday that was punctuated by Eddie Stansberry’s game-winning three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.