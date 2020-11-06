ESPN to lay off 300 employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While sports may be back, there is a new blow to the sports broadcasting industry.

ESPN says it will layoff 300 workers and will not fill another 200 open positions.

The company’s chairman says the coronavirus pandemic sped up its plans to reorganize as fans change the way they watch sports.

ESPN says the layoffs are across the board.

Most of its employees work at the company’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

