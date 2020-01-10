Eric Dugas grinds out a +1; local player roundup from first day of the Sony Open

A windy day with 30-40 mile per hour gusts presented a challenging day of golf for all players at the Sony Open on Thursday.

Eric Dugas, a club professional on Maui at Makena Golf began his second straight Sony Open by battling out a one over par round. Dugas, had four bogeys in the span of six holes on the front nine, but recovered coming in. He played a clean back nine at Waialae Country Club, combined with birdies on the 13th and 18th. Dugas, who made the cut last year at this tournament will tee off at 8:40am on Friday.

Three Oahu players finished Thursday at four over par.

Punahou grad and PGA Tour winner Parker McLachlin struggled with the wind on the greens and said after his round that it felt like more than just tradewinds.

A +4 first round for Hawaii born and raised @ParkerMcLachlin, who says the winds this week are more than tradewinds at the @SonyOpenHawaii

"Not necessarily hit and hope, but maybe hit and hope you get the right gust or miss the right gust." pic.twitter.com/N4Lznoe7EW — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) January 10, 2020

Tyler Ota had a strong front nine, going out in even par. But the Moanalua graduate then doubled the first (his 10th). The only amateur in the field then made three more bogeys, mixed in a birdie and a par. Ota was on the seventh green, putting for par when they blew the horn, signifying the suspension of the tournament due to darkness. Ota is currently at +4 and will resume his first round at 7:45am on Friday.

Mililani and University of Hawaii graduate Jared Sawada also sits at four over par, shooting a 74 in his fourth Sony Open appearance. On Friday, Sawada will be aiming to make the cut in the tournament for the second time.

Collin Morikawa, who has many Oahu-resident family members following him this week, shot a five under 65 to lead the tournament by two.