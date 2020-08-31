Sunset Beach’s Emi Erickson continues to lead by example in her surfing career

The life of a pro athlete doesn’t come without its sacrifices, but in surfing, the lifestyle can be particularly hard. It’s no different for the North Shore’s Emily “Emi” Erickson, who was featured on Red Bull’s No Small Feat, a documentary that follows elite big-wave surfers.

Erickson and Maui’s Izzy Gomez were followed as they prepared for the 2019 cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships. Parts 1 and 2 of the documentary can be found on YouTube.

“The first preview or whatever that Red Bull put out, they only took my super stressful little bit on the drive to the airport,” Erickson told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “That’s all I saw and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is that what they put in these episodes, really?’

“You say all these things; they’re catching you in stressful moments. It’s not always what you think you would present to people. Overall, I’d say it was a pretty cool thing to see myself reflecting. Learning experience for sure, unexpected cool project for me.”

Most surfers do not see the same payday as other athletes in other sports and at times have to fund their own way to tournaments. Despite her surfing success, Erickson works four jobs in order to make ends meet in the water.

“I truly have earned everything that has come my way, which has been a really pleasant experience,” Erickson says. “But juggling injury with the jobs has been one of the hardest things of the experience really so far, which is why I’m so focused now on health, wellness and going down that track.

“As far as I can to keep myself health and away from any injury. You still gotta do life. I wanna live a very full life outside of just surfing.”

Erickson’s father, Roger, was a prominent surfer himself, having competed in The Eddie twice during his career. But to Emi, her love for surfing was organic and not discovered until she moved back to the islands from Virginia to attend the University of Hawaii.

“It’s a story that gets told a lot and maybe because it’s a little easier to understand is that I surf because my dad surfed. That’s not true necessarily,” she said. “I left Hawaii and when I eventually came back and that’s when I got into the ocean. It was basically like a great solace for me. It provided some kind of energy that I connected with. It’s been such a huge learning, feeling, teaching kind of thing for me through life.”

To Emi Erickson, one of her biggest motivations as a pro surfer is to be a role model and advocate for young women pursuing the sport. She is looked at as one of the faces of the Red Bull Queen of the Bay, a new women’s-only competition in Waimea Bay that originated in 2017 but hasn’t had the necessary 18 to 20 foot waves to take place every year since. If and when the competition does take place, she knows her work will still be far from done.

“Something about just growing up and not seeing things as impossible is a very important aspect,” she said. “I think for everyone and for girls generally raised in this strange awareness of social boundaries, expectation, a gender expectation and all this, these identity problems basically that a lot of people are now struggling with that are coming to a head in our society.

“You gotta be willing to make mistakes and fail and get hurt and pick yourself back up and go back and do it again, that’s the true test. So for all the women out there and the girls growing up to see that I think is a very important thing.”