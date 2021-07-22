Eleven Olympians will represent the University of Hawai’i including six water polo players

The highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics are underway and 11 former, current and future University of Hawai’i student-athletes will represent six different nations in three different sports at the 32nd Olympiad. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. in Tokyo on July 23rd but competition in softball begins on the 21st.

Hawai’i will have four representatives on Australia’s softball team. This is the first Olympics with softball since 2008 after the International Olympic Committee discontinued the sport.

Six water polo student-athletes, including four former, one current and one incoming freshman, will compete in Tokyo. Incoming freshman Jordan Wedderburn and South Africa will be making the nation’s first-ever appearance at the Summer Olympics in water polo. Africa has never sent a representative in the sport.

The lone male student athlete, Micah Masei, will represent American Samoa in swimming. The recent graduate competes in the breaststroke and freestyle.

Australia’s softball team, in which four former Rainbow Wahine compete for, opened the Olympics with a loss to the hosts Japan on July 21st.

Water polo will get their competition started on the 24th with Monika Eggens and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie (Canada) taking on Australia at 3:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. HT July 23) and Irene Gonzalez Lopez (Spain) will take on incoming freshman Jordan Wedderburn (South Africa) at 6:20 p.m. local time (11:20 p.m. HT on July 23).

The swimming slate gets started on July 24th as well, with Micah Masei competing in the 100 breaststroke for American Samoa.

Below is a list of all 11 Hawai’i student-athletes that will compete in Tokyo, what sport they will compete in, their competition start date (local time) and their bio from their time at UH.

*Note: Honolulu is 19 hours behind Tokyo – thus start dates may be different than above.

For the full Tokyo Olympics schedule, click here. For up-to-date results of the Olympics, click here. #BowsInTokyo