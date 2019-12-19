Eight Saint Louis players sign with FBS schools

The Saint Louis football team is in the middle of a busy week.

The Crusaders wrapped up their fourth consecutive HHSAA Open Division title on Nov. 29.

On Wednesday afternoon, eight of their seniors signed their Letters of Intent to sign with FBS schools. A few hours later, the men of Kalaepohaku departed for the airport to head to Las Vegas for the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

Here are the eight Crusaders who made their college destinations official on Wednesday:

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Wisconsin

Roman Wilson, receiver, Michigan

Jordan Botelho, linebacker/defensive end, Notre Dame

Jayden de Laura, quarterback, Washington State

Stanley Mckenzie, defensive tackle, California

Matt Sykes, receiver, UCLA

Lawai’a Brown, linebacker, Central Michigan

Kamoi Latu, safety, Utah

