Eight Saint Louis players sign with FBS schools

The Saint Louis football team is in the middle of a busy week.
The Crusaders wrapped up their fourth consecutive HHSAA Open Division title on Nov. 29.
On Wednesday afternoon, eight of their seniors signed their Letters of Intent to sign with FBS schools. A few hours later, the men of Kalaepohaku departed for the airport to head to Las Vegas for the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.
Here are the eight Crusaders who made their college destinations official on Wednesday:
Nick Herbig, linebacker, Wisconsin
Roman Wilson, receiver, Michigan
Jordan Botelho, linebacker/defensive end, Notre Dame
Jayden de Laura, quarterback, Washington State
Stanley Mckenzie, defensive tackle, California
Matt Sykes, receiver, UCLA
Lawai’a Brown, linebacker, Central Michigan
Kamoi Latu, safety, Utah