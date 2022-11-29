The University of Hawai’i football team placed eight members on the Mountain West’s all-conference teams as selected by a panel of media and the league’s 12 head coaches.



Offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips were named to the first team while offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool was picked to the second team. Five Rainbow Warriors earned honorable mention – defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala , running back Dedrick Parson , defensive lineman John Tuitupou , running back Tylan Hines , and defensive back Peter Manuma .



Manning concludes his career having earned all-conference honors three times after being named an honorable mention in 2021 and picked to the second team in 2019. Vanterpool was an honorable mention last season.



Air Force running back Brad Roberts was named Offensive Player of the Year; San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko was Defensive Player of the Year; San Diego State punter/kicker Jack Browning was Special Teams Player of the Year; Boise State quarterback Taylen Green was Freshman of the Year; and Boise State’s Andy Avalos was Coach of the Year.

Former UH quarterback, Saint Louis graduate Chevan Cordeiro of San Jose State was named to the second-team. San Diego State’s Alama Uluave, a Punahou graduate was tabbed to the first-team offensive line.



San Diego State had a conference-high 16 honorees followed by Fresno State (13), San José State (10), Air Force (10), Utah State (9), UH (8), Colorado State (8), New Mexico (8), UNLV (8), Nevada (7) and Wyoming (7).



Ilm Manning , Offensive Lineman

Five-year starter who started all 13 games at left tackle in 2022

Started 60 of 62 career games

Had 100 knockdown blocks on the year and a season grade of 90 percent

Anchored offensive line unit that surrendered only 10 sacks in Mountain West play

A three-time academic all-MW honoree

Caleb Phillips , Tight End

Ranked second on the team with 31 receptions

Led all Mountain West tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards (317)

Had three receiving touchdowns

His 138 yards receiving against New Mexico State were the third-most by a tight end in FBS this season and the most by a UH tight end in more than 50 years

Caught at least one pass in 9 of 13 games this season

Micah Vanterpool , Offensive Lineman

Three-year starter who started all 13 games at right guard

Started 28 of 46 career games

Only offensive lineman in the conference and one of 14 in FBS to not allow a sack this season in at least 500 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus

One of two offensive linemen nationally without a penalty in at least 900 snaps played according to PFF

Blessman Ta’ala , Defensive Lineman

Started all 13 games at defensive tackle

Did not miss a game in five seasons appearing in all 64 games, starting 51

Led all UH defensive linemen with 40 tackles (17 solo) in addition to 5.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks

Seventh-highest graded interior defensive lineman in the Mountain West according to Pro Football Focus

Dedrick Parson , Running Back

Team’s leading rusher with 830 yards on 187 carries and averaged 4.4 yards per carry with a team-leading 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing, 1 receiving)

Also led the team with 994 all-purpose yards (830 rushing, 171 receiving)

Scored a touchdown in 8 of 13 games with three multi-TD games

Three 100-yard rushing games, including a season-high 136 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns against Nevada

Team’s third-leading receiver with 30 receptions

John Tuitupou , Defensive Lineman

Started all 13 games at defensive tackle

Had 30 total tackles (16 solo) and led the team with 3.5 sacks

Also had one forced fumble and one blocked kick

Graded No. 9 overall by Pro Football Focus among Mountain West interior defensive linemen

Tylan Hines , Running Back

True freshman ranked second on the team with 634 yards rushing on 83 carries

Averaged 7.6 yards per attempt which ranked No. 2 nationally among freshmen

Tied for sixth among freshmen running backs nationally with seven runs of 20+ yards

Season-high 103 yards on 11 carries versus Wyoming

Had nine catches for 82 receiving yards

Peter Manuma , Safety