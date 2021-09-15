Eight division one transfers fueling Chaminade Volleyball’s rise into DII Top 25 rankings

The Chaminade Women’s Volleyball team is off to their best start since 2018, earning national respect in the NCAA Division II rankings of the season. The Silverswords debuted at 21st in the DII AVCA Coaches Poll after going 10-2 in their first twelve matches including an upset win over, at the time, number-11 MSU Denver on September 4th.

For the 1st time in 16 years, @GoSwords Volleyball gets ranked inside the AVCA DII Coaches poll after a stellar 10-2 start. #SwordsVB comes in at #21. With 8 D1 transfers on the roster Coach Kabalis Hoke says the their is a championship culture in 2021

Chaminade is using a mix of division-one experience and program grown talent to rise to national prominence. Silverswords have eight total DI transfers on the roster, four of those coming in the 2021 recruiting class, including setter Alexia Byrnes.

Byrnes began her career at Louisville before three years as Youngstown State as the starting setter. She finished her career with 1,258 assists. 10th all-time in the program’s history.

“We bring a very competitive nature. We’re use to seeing bigger, maybe more physical, but Division II is a whole different level. It’s smarter. It’s different shots. It’s shottier. It’s very competitive but at the same time we have to be smarter when we play,” Byrnes told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “Division one you have the big bangers. They’re swinging balls, bouncing 10-foot line, getting aggressive with the serving and this and that. We just have to play smarter here, so I think the mentality has changed and flipped the culture a little bit, so it’s exciting to see.”

Junior outside hitter, Brooklen Pe’a, was Byrnes teammate at Youngstown State before transferring to Chaminade after the 2019 season. She was a All-PacWest performer during the shortened spring season and coming being named MVP of the Hawai’i Challenge over the weekend.

“I think we’re bringing a higher level of play to our gym, especially, with newcomers we’re bringing in a new system that we are able to adapt quicker to. I think it helps bring up our culture and our speed of play a lot quicker,” Pe’a told Hoshida about what the transfers are bringing to the team.

Anna Dalla Vecchia and Greta Corti bring an international fusion to head coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke’s team. Corti and Dalla Vecchia are natives of Italy and both transferred from the University of San Francisco. Dalla Vecchia has already shown why she was named the All-WCC libero last season, racking up over 200 digs through 12 matches. The senior has 20 or more digs in eight matches already with a season-high of 31 vs Alaska Anchorage.

There was already talent on the roster as well. Junior Lataisia Saulala was All-PacWest 2nd team in 2019, the last full season prior to the pandemic. Freshman Kyra McCain saw her first collegiate action in the spring, ranking inside the top 10 in blocks per set with 0.95 blocks a match. 10th year head coach Kalabis Hoke has enough depth on the roster to be a legitimate contender in the Pacific West and an NCAA DII tournament appearance. Silverswords last made the NCAA Regionals in 2018.

“Coming in all our transfers and our returners new this was a championship culture and we need to come in and work like we are going to take care of conference this year. We are going to earn that regional opportunity and hopefully a national opportunity. Really just dead set on having the right mind frame stepping in this season,” Kabalis Hoke added about her team’s mindset.

Chaminade opens PacWest play on the road against Hawai’i Pacific on Friday night at 7pm. No fans will be allowed but a live stream is available.