Eddie Stansberry’s clutch triple gives Hawaii 76-75 win over UC Davis

Eddie Stansberry’s 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left lifted Hawaii to a 76-75 win over UC Davis at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors (13-6, 4-1 Big West) led by as much as eight in the second half, holding a 52-44 advantage with 16:06 left in the second half. But throughout the second half, the Aggies (8-13, 2-3) built a 71-62 lead with 4:14 remaining on Ezra Manjon’s jumper.

The ‘Bows were without starting small forward Samuta Avea, who was out with a back injury. It was also the second straight game UH was without starting center Bernardo Da Silva, who is out with a left foot injury.

UH struggled with foul trouble early, as starting guards Justin Webster and Eddie Stansberry each picked up two quick fouls.

Zane Gonzalez was torrid for UCD in the first half, nailing his first five 3-point attempts and six of his first seven to head into the break with 18 points. Gonzalez finished with 21 points, making seven of his 10 field goal attempts, which were all from 3-point range. Manjon finished with a team-high 22 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half.

Stansberry finished with a game-high 23 points on 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Justin Hemsley added 14 points off the bench, while point guard Drew Buggs scored seven points and dished out a game-high 11 assists on one turnover. He also played all 40 minutes.

UH held a 100 anniversary celebration for the program at halftime, with many of the program’s legend honored at midcourt.

The Rainbow Warriors remain home and will face CSUN on Saturday, Feb 1. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.