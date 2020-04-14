Eddie Stansberry named UH men’s basketball most outstanding player

Senior shooting guard Eddie Stansberry earned top honors for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team on Monday. The senior shooting guard was named the Art Woolaway Most Outstanding Player during the team’s virtual awards ceremony.

The team was originally set to meet today during for a season awards banquet before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled those plans.

The Rainbow Warriors finished 17-13 and 8-8 in Big West play before COVID-19 concerns caused the cancellation of the conference tournament.

Stansberry was an All-Big West first team selection. He averaged a team-high 15.9 points per game and finished with 476 total points for the season, just 24 shy of becoming the program’s first 500-point scorer since Stefan Jankovic in the 2015-2016 season.

Point guard Drew Buggs earned the team’s Ah Chew Goo Most Inspirational Player. His mother passed away before the start of the season, but he did not miss any games and led the conference in assists at 5.4 per game. He also became the UH program’s all-time assists leader and is currently at 437. The three-year starter has one season of eligibility remaining but it will likely be spent elsewhere after he entered his name in the transfer portal.

Buggs also earned the Riley Wallace Award, along with senior forward Zigmars Raimo. Raimo was also given the Bob Nash Hustle Award after earning the Big West Co-Hustle Player of the Year award after the conclusion of conference play.

Samuta Avea was named the team’s most improved player starting all 25 games he played in. He averaged 10.8 points per game during the 2019-2020 season, more than his 2017-2018 (2.5) and 2018-2019 (4.7) averages combined.