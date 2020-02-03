Eddie Stansberry named Big West Player of the Week

For the third time during the 2019-2020 season, Hawaii men’s basketball senior guard Eddie Stansberry has been named the Big West Player of the Week.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-6, 5-1 Big West) played just one game last week, but it was a 80-75 thriller over CSUN. The ‘Bows were down 17 in the second half before closing the game on a 32-10 run.

Against the Matadors, Stansberry scored a team-high 22 points while connecting on a game-high 3-pointers. He is averaging 17.0 games per game in the 2019-2020 season and has already matched his point total (340) from the 2018-2019 season.

Congrats to Eddie Stansberry (@HawaiiMBB) becoming school's first 3️⃣-time #BWCMBB Player of Week winner in 1 season! 🌈



🏀 Scored team-high 2️⃣2️⃣ PTS in 80-75 comeback win vs. CSUN

🏀 Made 5 treys

🏀 Had 9 PTS in closing 32-10 run



👉https://t.co/5LBJFVR4Be#GoBows | #PlayBig pic.twitter.com/1WDI1x1sNb — #BigWestHoops (@BigWestHoops) February 3, 2020

UH currently sits second in the Big West behind UC Irvine (14-9, 6-1). The ‘Bows will hit the road this week for a pair of conference games in California. First up is UC Santa Barbara on Thursday for a 5 p.m. HST tipoff.