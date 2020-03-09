Eddie Stansberry earns Big West first team honors

A trifecta of University of Hawaii men’s basketball players were named to the Big West All-Conference team announced Monday, led by Eddie Stansberry’s selection to the first team.
The senior guard from San Francisco averaged 15.9 points per game during Big West contests, good for second in the conference. He is the first player from UH to represent the Rainbow Warriors on the first team since Noah Allen in 2017.
Zigmars Raimo was also honored by the conference, earning the league’s Co-Best Hustle Player of the Year Award. The senior forward from Madona, Latvia averaged the second most steals (1.4) and third most rebounds (6.8) per conference contest. He is the second Hawaii player to win the award. Former ‘Bow Sheriff Drammeh was the first. Raimo also earned Honorable Mention honors.
Lastly, point guard Drew Buggs was named to the Honorable Mention team for the second straight year. The junior from Long Beach, Calif. led the conference in assists for the second straight year, at a 5.4 per game clip. His school record career assist total is 437 and counting.
The Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 8-8 Big West) are the No. 4 seed heading into this week’s Big West tournament and will face No. 5 seed UC Davis in the first round at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. HST.
Below are the rest of the conference honors.