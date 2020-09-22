Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will not run in 2020-2021 season

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family of the late Eddie Aikau has decided not to run the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for the 2020-2021 season.

A statement from Aikau’s family reads: “The Eddie Aikau Foundation and the Eddie Aikau Family LLC have decided to cancel the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for the 2020-2021 season due to the covid-19 pandemic. Eddie’s siblings Myra, Sol and Clyde Aikau together decided today to not run the surf competition this year out of an abundance of caution during these unprecedented times. They would like to thank the sponsors of The Eddie and look forward to holding opening ceremonies next year for the 2021-22 season.”