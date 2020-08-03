Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL following canceled season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Dwane “the Rock” Johnson holds the belt for the Welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal of the United States and Nate Diaz of the United States during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.

The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.

Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.

A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.