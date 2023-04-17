Along with Under Armour, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has launched his Project Rock Proving Ground Collection.

The collection is inspired by Johnson’s time as a student at McKinley High School in Honolulu. Johnson spent the first part of his high school years at McKinley in the 1980s.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

To promote the video, Johnson released a video in which he was speaking to his high school self at McKinley, encouraging the younger Johnson to have a “day one” mentality. The part of the younger Johnson is played by a current McKinley student.

Gear from the Project Rock Proving Ground collection is currently for sale on Under Armour’s website, in Under Armour Brand Houses and select global retailers.

Lindsey Vonn, Ariel Belgrave and Tamara Walcott are the women’s ambassadors for Project Rock Proving Ground, and three McKinley girls’ volleyball players are also featured in the video.