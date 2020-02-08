Dustin Demeter’s walk-off home run gives UH opening night win

Dustin Demeter’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning catapulted Hawaii to a 5-4 season-opening victory over Hawaii Hilo on Friday night.
The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) were down 4-3 until Demeter’s blast, which came on an 0-2 count with one out, scoring Adam Fogel from first base.
Demeter led the way offensively for the ‘Bows with two hits and three RBIs. It is his first game action since 2018. He sat out 2019 due to multiple hip injuries.
Before Demeter’s heroics, Hawaii starter Logan Pouelsen was pulled with no outs in the top of the seventh. He allowed six hits and four runs while striking out seven. Jeremy Wu-Yelland did the rest of the pitching for the Rainbow Warriors, picking up the win in three innings of work.
Waiakea alum Jacob Igawa had a game-high three hits for the Vulcans (2-1). John Kea surrendered the home run to Demeter and gets tagged with the loss.
The ‘Bows and Vulcans conclude their series on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.