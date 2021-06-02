Dustin Demeter headlines four selections for ‘Bows Baseball on All-Big West Conference teams

Hawaii’s Dustin Demeter runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Four University of Hawai’i baseball players earned All-Big West accolades on Wednesday, announced by the Big West Conference, which included a Rainbow Warrior on the First Team for the third-straight season.

Designated hitter Dustin Demeter highlighted the four ‘Bows that earned the postseason honors, being named the best DH in the conference by the coaches.

Demeter went on a tear after recovering from an ankle injury in early March, hitting .359 after his return to the diamond including a team-leading 20 RBI in the final six weeks of the season (April 16-May 31).

On the year, Demeter led the team in home runs (6), RBI (34), ranked third in doubles (10), and fifth in hits (40) even though the designated hitter missed 13 games. Demeter also led the team during conference play in average (.354), home runs (6), slugging (.626), and RBI (31) while only striking out 12 times in 26 Big West games.

On the conferences second team, right-handed pitcher Cade Halemanu and outfielder Adam Fogel represented UH.

Halemanu led the team in wins (5) and ERA (3.60) in 12 starts for the program. The Pearl City grad had his best season to date and had two strong outings at the end of the season to lower his ERA below 4.00.

Halemanu did not allow a walk twice during the season, including in his career-high 8.2 innings at Cal State Fullerton in which the righty struck out a career-high 10 batters. The 10 Fullerton strikeouts was a career-best from his previous outing against UC Davis in which Halemanu struck out nine.

Fogel led the team in average over the same six-week span that Demeter was active (.394). The outfielder drove in 12 runs during that span, but was impressive over the whole of the conference slate as well.

The Palos Verdes Estates, California native hit .312 in conference play with 22 RBI, 12 doubles and three home runs. Fogel also completed his career at UH with 50 multi-hit games.

Making the honorable mention team, right-handed pitcher Aaron Davenport garnered his first Big West postseason award of his career. The righty had a 3.74 ERA on the year and struck out seven or more batters in eight of his 13 starts.

In two separate starts, Davenport did not allow a walk and allowed five hits or fewer in six different starts. The Duvall, Washington native led the team in strikeouts (97).

The awards mark the first Big West postseason awards for Demeter, Halemanu and Davenport and it is the first time Fogel has earned postseason honors since 2018 when the outfielder earned honorable mention recognition (2017-18).

Since joining the Big West in 2013, Hawai’i has had six First Team selections, nine Second Team selections and 16 Honorable Mention selections for a total of 31 Big West honorees.