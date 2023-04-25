The University of Hawaii baseball team opened an eight game road swing with a XX-XX victory at Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

Rainbow Warriors catcher Dallas Duarte was the star of the single non conference game as the Hilo native batted leadoff as the designated hitter and hit two home runs. That headlined a 2-for-2 outing with the two solo homers and four walks with three runs scored.

Matt Wong and Jacob Igawa each added home runs of their own as Wong went 3-for-6 with 2 RBI, Igawa was 2-for-5 and drove in three runs of his own.

Five pitchers were used in the game with Connor Harrison having the lengthiest outing, the reliever pitched four innings, allowing no runs on four hits with four strikeouts earning his seventh save.

Zach Losey earned the win after opening with 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout.

UH improved to 20-13 on the season and will continue Big West Conference play on Friday, starting a three game series at UC Riverside.

The Rainbow Warriors will enter the series 9-6 in conference which is good for fifth place but are just three losses back in the standings from first place Cal State Fullerton.