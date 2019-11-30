Drew Buggs’ career-high 25 points lead Rainbow Warriors to win

Honolulu— The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team dropped the first game of three in the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Showdown 66-60 to visiting North Texas on Friday night.

"We need to play an entire 40 minutes with effort," said head coach Laura Beeman. "For whatever reason, we're not on the same page right now as a team. We will be, but right now, we haven't put together an entire game yet. Once we do, and we will, this will be a fun team."

The Rainbow Wahine (3-3) have dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season and will roll into their toughest stretch of games during the non-conference schedule by playing four straight power five schools. The Mean Green (3-3) bounced back after falling on the road at CSU Bakersfield earlier in the week.

UNT led at the half due to the efforts of Anisha George as she racked up 18 points in the first half alone. The 'Bows trailed by as much as 15 in the second quarter but scrapped back to pull within 10 at the buzzer as freshman point guard Nae Nae Calhoun hit a layup to make the score 38-28 in favor of UNT.

The second half featured a UH comeback pulling within two in the fourth quarter, as senior guard Julissa Tago and junior forward Amy Atwell hit key shots, including Tago converting on a four-point play.

The UH defense turned up the pressure inside on George, holding her to three points in the final two frames. Sophomore forward Myrrah Joseph proved to be the difference-maker defensively as she paired up against George. Despite Tago's efforts and the defensive changes, the 'Bows were not able to complete the full comeback.

Tago led the 'Bows in scoring with 15 points and pulled down three rebounds. Atwell finished her night with 13 points, scoring 10 of those in the first quarter. Calhoun continued to put on a strong showing finishing with career-high in points with eight and in assists with six while committing just one turnover in 29 minutes.

The Heineken Rainbow Wahine Showdown will continue into tomorrow with UH taking on No. 13 NC State at 2:30 p.m. HT. Before the 'Bows and Wolfpack, the Mean Green will face off with Texas at noon HT.