Drew Buggs’ career-high 25 points lead Rainbow Warriors to win

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team defeated San Francisco on Friday night by a 85-75 final score.
The Warriors were aided in large part by junior point guard Drew Buggs. Buggs had a career-high 25 points, going 11-19, with three three pointers, six assists, and four rebounds.
Senior guard Eddie Stansberry continued his high-scoring start to the season, totaling 21 points. He also maintained his endurance-display, playing all 40 minutes of the win.
The ‘Bows shot 51% from the field while San Francisco shot it 47%.
Senior big-man Zigmars Raimo tallied 13 points, including hitting his first career three point shot.
The Warriors next play in-state foe, Division II Hawaii Pacific on Sunday, December 1st at 5:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.