Drew Buggs becomes all-time assists leader in UH loss at Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team suffered a 79-75 loss in overtime at Cal Poly on Saturday evening.

The Rainbow Warriors dropped to 14-8 overall and 5-3 in Big West Conference play, going winless on their California road trip.

On Saturday night, the ‘Bows were led by double-doubles by both Dawson Carper and Drew Buggs. Both had 11 rebounds, while Carper scored a game-high 20 points and Buggs scored 19.

With three assists, Buggs also brought his career total to 413, passing Troy Bowe to stand alone as the school’s all-time leader.

The Rainbow Warriors led 39-32 at halftime but trailed 63-48 with 7:38 remaining to force overtime. Junior Ballard led Cal Poly (7-16, 4-5) with 15 points, while Colby Rogers chipped in 12 points, including a pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds left to ice the game.

Hawaii returns home for a pair of conference road games, starting with Long Beach State on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.