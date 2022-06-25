The XFL, with new ownership involving Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, took its show to the islands on Saturday.

McKinley High School was the site of the 2022 XFL Hawaii showcase, one of six showcases the league is holding across the country this summer.

New @XFL2023 co-owner @TheRock discusses how important it is for Hawaii’s talent to be seen. pic.twitter.com/ayTiAOJSNx — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) June 25, 2022

Over 100 players competed in the showcase, including many with Hawaii ties.

Former University of Hawaii defensive backs Daniel Masilfilo, Eugene Ford, Ikem Okeke, Quentin Fraizer were present, as well as former UH linebackers Solomon Matautia and Benetton Fonua, defensive lineman Pita Tonga, quarterbacks Bryant Moniz and Cole McDonald, and receiver Cedric Byrd.

Other notable Hawaii ties at the showcase included but were not limited to former Kamehameha and Oregon linebacker Kaulana Apelu, Kahuku alum Tigi Hill, former Kaimuki and Washington defensive lineman Sama Paama and former Kapolei and Vanderbilt offensive lineman Toleafoa Mcmoore.

XFL scouts and coaches were in attendance, including Seattle Dragons offensive coordinator June Jones. Every station at the showcase included cameras for XFL personnel to review afterwards.

As for the players who put their talents on display, the next step would be the XFL Draft, which takes place in November. The 2023 XFL season is set to begin on Feb. 18, 2023, the Saturday after the Super Bowl.