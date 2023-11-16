The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii has launched a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective to support members of the University of Hawaii football and women’s volleyball team.

In total, the collective will support 25 football players and 11 volleyball players.

The players already began to receive funds, as well as Hawaiian Airlines miles, in October.

“The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii is pleased to launch this comprehensive NIL support of two of UH’s most prominent sports teams,” said DACH president Keith Amemiya in a press released.

Added DACH vice president Brandon Kurisu: “In time, DACH hopes to expand this support to more teams with the eventual goal of supporting even more UH student-athletes.”