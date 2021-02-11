Down to just 11 active players, ‘everybody has to chip in’ for the Rainbow Warriors

Riding a three game winning streak, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team returns to the court this weekend playing host to conference co-leading UC Santa Barbara, Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena.

Rainbow Warriors have climbed to fifth in the Big West standings with three straight wins and four wins in their last five contests.

UCSB has won eight straight games and are tied for first in the Big West with UC Irvine at 6-2.

Hawaii’s recent run is even more impressive when you take into account that UH is doing it with limited personnel. Prior to the season, returning forward and the team’s leading scorer Samuta Avea along with reserve guard Kameron Ng opted out for the season with the intention of returning next season as a senior. The NCAA is allowing basketball players to maintain this season’s class standing for another year. Last month, guard Manel Ayol entered the transfer portal and earlier this week it was confirmed that forward Bernardo Da Silva is being shut down for the season to concentrate on rehab for a lingering injury.

That leaves UH with just eleven players for head coach Eran Ganot to call on as the team readies for a stretch towards next month’s Big West Conference Tournament.

A difficult situation that guard Jovon McClanahan says, the team has embraced.

“Yeah, definitely. Even then coaches preach that as well. We only have eleven guys so it literally has to be everybody has to chip in. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the game or not in the game, people have to be talking on the Bach encouraging people, being positive and stuff like that,” McClanahan told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “On and off the court, I think it’s big just because we’re so limited in guys so we literally need everybody.”

UH is coming of a sweep of Cal Poly in which it averaged 82.5 points and shot 58 and 55 percent, respectively, on back-to-back nights. Sophomore Justin Webster shot a phenomenal 13-of-15 from the floor and 8-of-9 from three last weekend to earn Big West Player of the Week honors.

‘It’s just showing me that all my hard work is paying off’ – #HawaiiMBB’s Justin Webster selected as Big West Conference Player of the Week after near perfect shooting series https://t.co/hjYQa3afpl @justin_web05 @HawaiiMBB #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/q6G5K63CuN — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 9, 2021

“I’m pumped about the ones we have” said Ganot. “There’s a part of you that says we wish we could have all these guys but there’s not thing you can do. You control what you can control. In the meantime get those guys ready for next year and keep putting time into these guys. I think they’ve done a great job navigating through that. I’m really proud of them. I think we can continue to get better and we need more practices with this group knowing exactly who we have and who will be where.”

The teams will face off on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.