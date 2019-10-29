Don’t call him uncle, but Hilo’s Brad Tavares has embraced his new role of being a mentor to Hawai’i MMA’s next generation

It’s fight week for Hilo native Brad Tavares as the 11th ranked middleweight in the world returns to the cage for the first time in 15-months on the preliminary card of the highly anticipated UFC 244 at Madison Squad Garden.

Tavares, who most recently lost to now reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya in July of 2018, Tavares (17-5) suffered a broken arm and had an arduous journey with recovery as the bone took over a year to properly heal.

Today, Tavares says he is back to 100-percent for Saturday’s showdown against rising star at 185-pounds, undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0).

For the 31-year old Tavares, in what feels like the blink of an eye, he has gone from Hawaii’s next contender to a long-toothed veteran serving as a mentor for countless mixed martial artists from the Aloha State, a role that the Waiakea graduate is still getting used to.

“It’s kind of weird to be honest, it’s so weird. When I think back on it, and I look back at it, I’m like, wow, it’s been a long journey. I’ve been in the UFC going on ten years now. A third of my life, I’ve spent in the UFC,” Tavares told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I just remember being that young new guy, and the now, over the last couple of years I’ve been getting these emails from the UFC about having a veteran.”

Tavares, who trains out of Las Vegas, Nevada’s Xtreme Couture MMA is teammates with fellow UFC athletes Dan Ige, Boston Salmon, and Punahele Soriano. All three have credited Tavares for helping them reach the biggest stage in MMA.

“I’m glad that I’ve been able to motivate these guys and be a positive role model to them, I am happy that they do look up to me and I can be that for them, but I see them as my equals, my brothers,” said Tavares.

When asked if any of the younger athletes that have used Tavares as a mentor has ever called him uncle, Tavares quickly responded with a “hell no!.”

Tavares will make his way back into the cage on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York at 2:00 pm HST on ESPN2.