Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The Dolphins quarterback in his third season, has 138,390 fan votes.

Following the Saint Louis graduate from Ewa Beach, the Top 5 players in fan voting are Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (137,826), Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (133,607), Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (132,100) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (131,378).

Tagovailoa, has thrown for 2,859 yards on the season having completed 69-percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Although the NFL is choosing two Pro Bowl teams with 44 players from the AFC and NFC respectively, this year’s Pro Bowl will not be a full football game. Instead, it will be a seven-on-seven flag football game, to go with a skills competition and other festivities taking place a week before the Super Bowl.

Pro Bowl Games voting will continue at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote until Thursday, Dec. 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

According to the NFL, Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Pro Bowl Games flag football game and skills event is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium and will also be televised from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. HST on ESPN and ABC.