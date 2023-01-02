If the Miami Dolphins hope to advance to the AFC playoffs by winning against the New York Jets on Sunday, it will most likely have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, was held out of Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update during his post-practice media session, saying Tagovailoa is not a part of the team’s gameplan. The team is moving forward with rookie Skylar Thompson and backup Teddy Bridgewater to take on the Jets, citing Tagovailoa’s health as the primary reason why.

“I haven’t even thought about his playing status,” McDaniel said of the Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native. “It’s about him getting healthy each and every day, and so I can’t really even factor him into any sort of equation until we’re ready to broach that. It’s just really a situation of, at this point in the week, Monday and Tuesday game prep, I’ll be preparing for both Skylar and Teddy, and then proceed as the week progresses.”

The Dolphins, who entered December 8-3, have lost five straight and are now 8-8. In order to clinch a playoff spot in Sunday’s season finale, the Dolphins must win while the Patriots must lose to the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Jets is set for 8 a.m. HST on Sunday, the same time as the Bills-Patriots game.