Dolphins coach Brian Flores says Tagovailoa still starter moving forward

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 22: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins rolls out of the pocket during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 22, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

When Tua Tagovailoa was pulled for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of an eventual 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, it was unknown whether that decision by coach Brian Flores was made due to injury or performance. Tagovailoa was dealing with an injured foot leading up to Sunday’s game.

After the game, Flores revealed that the Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native was healthy enough to play — he just believed Fitzpatrick would be a better option for the team at the time.

Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa wasn't injured. So benching was performance-related. Flores felt like going to Ryan Fitzpatrick was the best move for the team. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 23, 2020

Fitzpatrick completed 12 of his 18 passes for 117 yards, leading the Dolphins to a field goal and a late drive that could have tied the game if not for a late interception. Moving forward, Flores said Tagovailoa is still the starter.

In five games and four starts, Tagovailoa has completed 49 of his 77 passes for five touchdowns, 519 yards and no interceptions so far in his NFL career. The Dolphins will next face the worst team in the league in the 0-10 New York Jets.

Here are how other players on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties fared during Week 11 of the season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had a pass deflection in a 27-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Steelers improved to 10-0.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was inactive in the Cowboys’ 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had two tackles and a crucial fumble recovery in overtime to help the Colts prevail 34-31 over the Green Bay Packers.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): Correa had one tackle in a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra points in a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not record any statistics in a 34-28 win over the New York Jets.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill recorded one tackle in a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig was inactive in a 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was inactive in the Raiders’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa had a tackle for loss in a 31-28 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was active but did not record any statistics in a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted the ball twice for a total of 71 yards against the Green Bay Packers. He also held for kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who made the game-winning 39-yard field goal for the Colts in overtime.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo played in his first game since Week 2, starting at left guard for the Eagles. But Philadelphia fell to 3-6-1 in a 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, the Eagles are still atop the NFC East standings.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had four tackles, including one for a loss, in a 20-0 defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Trevor Davis, receiver, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii): Henderson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday but then was activated on Saturday. The Bengals ended up losing 20-9 to the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii)

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)