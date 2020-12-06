Dolphins beat Bengals 19-7 in Tua Tagovailoa’s return

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After missing last week’s game against the New York Jets due to a thumb injury on his left throwing hand, Tua Tagovailoa returned to action on Sunday and led the Miami Dolphins to a 19-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa completed 26 of his 39 passes for a career-high 296 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins were behind 7-6 at halftime but saw a more consistent Tagovailoa in the last two quarters, including his lone touchdown of the day to tight end Mike Gesicki.

Miami improves to 8-4 and remains in the AFC playoff picture. Next Sunday, they’ll host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. HST on CBS.