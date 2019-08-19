Doing it for Waipahu, rushing king Failauga is an example for his community

Every adult turns 18 once in their life. But almost no adult sets their state’s high school football rushing record, ever. Alfred Failauga did both those things on the same day.

The Waipahu running back broke Vavae Malepeai’s career rushing yards mark on Friday night in the Maruaders loss to Leilehua. Failauga is just three games into his senior season, which means he has at least six more games to make his record that much harder to beat.

It’s easy to gain fans when you accomplish something like what Failauga has, but Alfred has a lot going for him.

“First off, I want to thank the man above for this wonderful opportunity,” said Failagua after the game ended and his teammates had sung him happy birthday. “It means a lot. I come out here, I work. I do it for the community. And for me to be number one, it’s amazing. Everyone comes up to me, they (ask) me, ‘are you going to beat the record?’ It’s just all these questions that I’ve answered today. It just feels really great to be that person to actually stand out to the community. And let them know that I did this for Waipahu and for everybody out there who supports me.”

“No (person more) more deserving than him,” said Waipahu head coach Bryson Carvalho. “He’s just a good person, good individual. We did a community service outreach at Waipahu elementary school and so many kids look up to him. Having the record, I think a lot of kids look up to him and want to be like him. But even more so, the message he speaks just by his daily walk speaks miles about how much of an amazing individual he is.”

Waipahu will host Damien next Friday.