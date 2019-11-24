Dillon Gabriel throws for 317 yards in 34-31 win over Tulane

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights passes in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on September 21, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

UCF freshman quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel completed 24 of his 46 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in a 34-31 win over Tulane on Saturday afternoon.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 317 yards as @UCF_Football defeated Tulane, 34-31, on Saturday, November 23. pic.twitter.com/jGAsRlIYpA — The American (@American_Conf) November 23, 2019

The Knights improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Green Wave dropped to 6-5, 3-4.

Saturday also marked one year to the day of McKenzie Milton’s leg injury that has caused him to miss extensive time. Milton, another Mililani alum who lifted UCF to national relevance, reflected on the 365 days since in an emotional Instagram post.