Dillon Gabriel throws for 270 yards and two touchdowns in win over USF

UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, the 2018 Gatorade Hawaii High School Player of the Year, has nine touchdown passes in his first three games. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)GETTY IMAGES

In the same I-4 rivalry game that McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome leg injury last season, Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel completed 23 of his 39 passes for 270 and two touchdowns as UCF routed South Florida 34-7 on Friday night.

The Knights close out their regular season at 9-3 and 6-2 in America Athletic Conference play and await their bowl game announcement.

Milton was also honored during the senior night festivities for UCF. Because he has not played this season, he can return next season if he so chooses. He has not formally announced his plans for the 2020 season.