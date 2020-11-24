Dillon Gabriel hints that fellow Mililani grad McKenzie Milton could play this Friday as UCF returns to Tampa for first time since devastating injury

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton, left, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) watch from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Nearly two years to the day since suffering a devastating leg injury that haled his prolific playing career, Mililani’s McKenzie Milton will return to Tampa, Florida and Raymond James Stadium for the first time since the injury occurred on that turf as UCF plays in the War on I-4 Rivalry Game this Friday.

Milton, who dislocated his knee and underwent surgery to repair damaged nerves, restoring blood flow to his lower right leg has been on a long road to recovery since and current Knights QB, fellow former Trojan Dillon Gabriel hinted this week that Milton could return to the field this Friday.

“If I was a fan I’d want it to be a surprise, so I can’t say yes. I can’t say no,” Gabriel said during a weekly media session on Monday. “We’ll just see what happens. I know KZ is doing great mentally and physically. He’s ready to go whenever he’s ready to do so. I’m going to let that be it and see what happens.”

Milton, has been UCF’s scout team quarterback for weeks now but has yet to suit up for a game.

Gabriel, has thrown for 3,017 yards as a sophomore with 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions as the nation’s leading passer at 377 yards per game.

“I would be honest; there are a bunch of surprises. I would sit back and see,” Gabriel said. “I’m not saying he is; I’m not saying he isn’t. Who knows? And we’ll see.”

UCF has not commented one way or another on if Milton is expected to play this weekend.

Kickoff between the Knights and Bulls is set for Friday at 10:30am HST on ESPN.