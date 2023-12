Former Mililani, UCF and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has chosen his next destination.

Gabriel will play the 2024 season with the University of Oregon.

Gabriel entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday after playing the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Oklahoma.

At Oregon, Gabriel will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Gabriel is the first Oregon quarterback from Hawaii since 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.