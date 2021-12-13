Diamond Head Classic’s Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser in Waikiki set for December 21, Tournament tickets go on sale

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has an idle week ahead of the Diamond Head Classic starting on December 22 and the night prior is a special night for UH head coach Eran Ganot.

Ganot, will be hosting the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Diamond Head Classic Fundraiser at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, as Ganot will be joined by the seven other head coaches of participating teams for the 2021 DHC for an intimate fundraiser reception.

“This event is important for a lot of reasons. All of us as we know have been impacted by this dreadful disease either directly or indirectly and so whatever we can do to do our part here in Hawaii,” said Ganot. “It’s been nice that we have found a way to do that through the Diamond Head Classic and each year it has gotten bigger and better with new sponsors stepping up. It’s a great time obviously at the Outrigger with sharing stories and it’s a great time because it’s one of the best events in the country and to have seven new coaches every year involved. To see their feedback and to see them move forward and get more involved with Coaches vs. Cancer or even have events on their own has been awesome.”

All funds raised by the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, will stay in Hawai’i to support the Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Hawaii. Hope Lodge provides neighbor island families access to a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers while receiving treatment in Honolulu.

For more information including how to purchase tickets to the fundraiser or to donate, click here.

Ganot, is on the Coaches vs. Cancer Council, a 30-person leadership team consisting of coaches and business leaders throughout the nation. The Council oversees the efforts of Coaches vs. Cancer, a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Tickets for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic are also on sale at this time.

The eight-team tournament will be held December 22, 23 & 25 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center and will feature four games a day, with each day consisting of two sessions.



Tickets may be purchased at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office (Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).



This year marks the 12th edition of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, which has become a highly anticipated holiday tradition for college basketball fans. Joining host Hawai’i in this year’s field are Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Wyoming and a pair of 2021 NCAA Tournament squads in BYU and Liberty.



The first of 12 tournament games will tip off on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and will culminate on Dec. 25 with the championship game. The complete bracket can be found here.

Ticket Packages

(Includes all 6 sessions, 12 games) Price Package (Lower Level) $125.00 Package (Upper Level J-BB, HH-Q) $90.00 Package (Upper Level CC-GG, P-K) $70.00 Reserved Sessions

Dec. 22 Evening, Dec. 23 Evening and both sessions on Dec. 25 Price Individual (Lower Level) $32.00 Individual (Upper Level J-BB, HH-Q) $22.00 Individual (Upper Level CC-GG, P-K) $15.00 General Admission

Sessions Dec. 22 Daytime and Dec. 23 Daytime Price General Admission $10.00

In order to attend the games, all attendees must show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (two-days) prior to entry. Spectators must download the free LumiSight UH health check app where they will be able to upload their vaccination card, or negative COVID-19 test (24 hours prior) and complete the daily health screening prior to entering the campus.



LumiSight UH is available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It is also available on the LumiSight UH website for those without access to a suitable mobile device, or for those who prefer not to download the mobile app.



Additional information for the family-friendly tournament and resort destination of Honolulu, Hawai’i, including travel packages, can be found on the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic website at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com.