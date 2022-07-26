ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held December 22nd through the 25th. The tournament will feature eight teams with twelve games played over the four day stretch at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. This year marks the 13th edition of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.



The participating teams are George Washington (Atlantic 10), Iona (MAAC), Pepperdine (West Coast), Seattle U (Western Athletic), SMU (American Athletic), Utah State (Mountain West), Washington State (Pac-12) and tournament host Hawai’i (Big West).



Four teams in the 2022 field were part of the postseason last season, including a Washington State squad that advanced to the NIT semifinals. The Cougars were the 2010 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic runner-up, while 2014 tournament champion George Washington also makes its return to Honolulu.

Date Time (HT) Matchup/Event Network Thu, Dec. 22 10 a.m. Iona vs. SMU ESPNU 12 p.m. Seattle U vs. Utah State ESPNU 4 p.m. George Washington vs. Washington State ESPN2 or ESPNU 6 p.m. Pepperdine vs. Hawaii ESPN2 or ESPNU Fri, Dec. 23 11:30 a.m. Consolation #1 ESPNU 2 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPN2 Sun, Dec. 25 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

“We’re extremely proud to host the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. There’s a buzz and excitement about the tournament each year that is just special. ESPN Events consistently puts on a first-class event, the field is always top-notch and we value the opportunity to showcase our program, our school and our state during the holiday season. December can’t come soon enough,” said Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Eran Ganot .



Pepperdine Waves Head Coach Lorenzo Romar said, “We’re really looking forward to playing in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. You always want to play in an MTE that’s going to challenge you, where you’ll face some good competition, and put yourself in a position where you can hopefully get some quality wins that will help you make the NCAA Tournament. For the student-athletes, it’s a great opportunity to do something different. Not everyone gets to go to Hawaiʻi and be in this kind of competitive situation. The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic should be a great experience for them and the program.”



Previous tournament champions of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic include USC (2009, 2017), Butler (2010), Kansas State (2011), Arizona (2012), Iowa State (2013), George Washington (2014), Oklahoma (2015), San Diego State (2016), TCU (2018), Houston (2019) and Vanderbilt (2021).



Tickets are expected to go on sale in October. Additional information for the family-friendly tournament and resort destination of Honolulu, Hawai’i, can be found at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com.



About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.