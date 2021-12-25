Diamond Head Classic championship game canceled, Vanderbilt declared champion

Hawaii guard Noel Coleman (4) dribbles around Vanderbilt guard Trey Thomas (12) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The Diamond Head Classic championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt was called off on Saturday morning.

The contest between the Cardinal and Commodores was called off due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program. Although the teams didn’t get to settle it on the court, Vanderbilt was declared champion.

The 2021 Diamond Head Classic made its return to University of Hawaii campus at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2020.

Saturday’s cancellation was the second of the tournament, following host Hawaii’s withdrawal on Friday due to COVID issues of its own.

BYU beat Liberty 80-75 in the third-place game, which proved to be the final game of the tournament. Despite an incomplete tournament, an all-tournament team was still voted on, with Spencer Jones of Stanford, Hunter Maldonado of Wyoming, Scottie Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt and Fousseyni Traore of BYU rounding out the team, while Liberty’s Darius McGhee was named the Most Outstanding Player.