Diamond Head Classic brackets revealed, host Hawai’i to face Ball State in opening round

ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held Dec. 22, 23 and 25. The tournament will feature eight teams, with 12 games played over three days. The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, which enters its eleventh year, features five first-time participants, highlighted by 2019 NCAA Tournament teams Houston and Washington.
- With eight letterwinners returning, first-time tournament participant Ball State hopes a summer tour of Costa Rica serves as a springboard for the 2019-20 season.
- After reaching the finals of the 2013 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Boise State looks to make another run behind senior guard Justinian Jessup who led the team last year in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
- Georgia Tech returns eight of its top 11 players from last year’s squad that posted the program’s highest Atlantic Coast Conference finish since 2013.
- Tournament host Hawai’i seeks its first Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic title yet is always dangerous as evidenced by a pair of upsets over Pac-12 squads last season.
- Houston will be a tournament favorite as it boasts back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2019.
- Portland head coach Terry Porter, a 17-year NBA veteran and two-time all-star, returns three starters and all five frontcourt players entering his fourth season at the helm of the Pilots.
- UTEP will make its second Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic appearance and will do so with a revamped roster that features six transfers from across the country.
- Washington is coming off a memorable season that saw them win 27 games, claim the Pac-12 regular-season title and advance to NCAA Second Round.
|Date
|Time (HT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Dec 22
|10:00 AM
|Houston vs Portland
|ESPNU
|12:00 PM
|Georgia Tech vs Boise State
|ESPNU
|4:30 PM
|UTEP vs Washington
|ESPN2
|6:30 PM
|Ball State vs Hawai’i
|ESPN2
|Mon, Dec 23
|11:30 AM
|Semifinal #1
|ESPNU
|2:00 PM
|Consolation #1
|ESPN2
|6:00 PM
|Semifinal #2
|ESPNU
|8:30 PM
|Consolation #2
|ESPN2
|Wed, Dec 25
|8:30 AM or 10:30 AM
|7th Place Game
|ESPNU
|8:30 AM or 10:30 AM
|5th Place Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 PM
|3rd Place Game
|ESPN2
|3:30 PM
|Championship
|ESPN2
Non-Bracketed Game: Ball State at Georgia Tech (December 18)