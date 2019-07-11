Diamond Head Classic brackets revealed, host Hawai’i to face Ball State in opening round

Last summer the state of Hawaii got to know the kids on the Little League World Series Championship team. It seemed like they covered every inch of the islands on their victory tour. Now, one of the standouts from that team is surfacing once again. Aukai Kea achieved another youth baseball milestone this week.

The star pitcher for the Little League World Series winners is now on the roster for the 14U National Team Development Program, run by USA Baseball. The 13, soon to be 14 year old Kea is listed as a catcher/infielder. He attends Kamehameha.