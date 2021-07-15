Diamond Head Classic bracket revealed, ‘Bows to open play against Vanderbilt on December 22

ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held December 22, 23 and 25, at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The tournament, in its 13th year, will feature eight teams, with 12 games played over three days.



This year’s participating teams include BYU (West Coast), Liberty (ASUN), Northern Iowa (MVC), South Florida (American), Stanford (Pac-12), Vanderbilt (SEC), Wyoming (Mountain West) and tournament host Hawai’i (Big West).



Two teams in the 2021 field were a part of the NCAA postseason last season – BYU and Liberty. The field also includes two returning Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic participants – BYU (2015) and Northern Iowa (2015).

Date Time (HT) Matchup Network Wed, Dec 22 10 a.m. Liberty vs. Northern Iowa ESPNU Noon Wyoming vs. Stanford ESPNU 4:30 p.m. BYU vs. South Florida ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Hawaiʻi vs. Vanderbilt ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Dec 23 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPNU 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPN2 Sat, Dec 25 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. 7th Place Game ESPNU 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. 5th Place Game ESPNU 1:30 p.m. 3rd Place Game ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Championship ESPN2

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public in October. Additional information for the family-friendly tournament and resort destination of Honolulu, Hawai’i, can be found on the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic web site at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com.