Diamond Head Classic bracket revealed, ‘Bows to open play against Vanderbilt on December 22

by: Hawaii Athletics

Bernardo Da Silva // Hawaii Athletics

ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held December 22, 23 and 25, at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The tournament, in its 13th year, will feature eight teams, with 12 games played over three days.

This year’s participating teams include BYU (West Coast), Liberty (ASUN), Northern Iowa (MVC), South Florida (American), Stanford (Pac-12), Vanderbilt (SEC), Wyoming (Mountain West) and tournament host Hawai’i (Big West).


Two teams in the 2021 field were a part of the NCAA postseason last season – BYU and Liberty. The field also includes two returning Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic participants – BYU (2015) and Northern Iowa (2015).

DateTime (HT)MatchupNetwork
Wed, Dec 2210 a.m.Liberty vs. Northern IowaESPNU
NoonWyoming vs. StanfordESPNU
4:30 p.m.BYU vs. South FloridaESPN2 or ESPNU
7 p.m.Hawaiʻi vs. VanderbiltESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Dec 2311 a.m.Semifinal #1ESPN2
1:30 p.m.Consolation #1ESPNU
5 p.m. or 7 p.m.Semifinal #2ESPN2
5 p.m. or 7 p.m.Consolation #2ESPN2
Sat, Dec 258:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.7th Place GameESPNU
8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.5th Place GameESPNU
1:30 p.m.3rd Place GameESPN2
3:30 p.m.ChampionshipESPN2

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public in October. Additional information for the family-friendly tournament and resort destination of Honolulu, Hawai’i, can be found on the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic web site at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com.

