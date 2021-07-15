Diamond Head Classic bracket revealed, ‘Bows to open play against Vanderbilt on December 22

ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held December 22, 23 and 25, at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The tournament, in its 13th year, will feature eight teams, with 12 games played over three days.
This year’s participating teams include BYU (West Coast), Liberty (ASUN), Northern Iowa (MVC), South Florida (American), Stanford (Pac-12), Vanderbilt (SEC), Wyoming (Mountain West) and tournament host Hawai’i (Big West).
Two teams in the 2021 field were a part of the NCAA postseason last season – BYU and Liberty. The field also includes two returning Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic participants – BYU (2015) and Northern Iowa (2015).
|Date
|Time (HT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Dec 22
|10 a.m.
|Liberty vs. Northern Iowa
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Wyoming vs. Stanford
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|BYU vs. South Florida
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Hawaiʻi vs. Vanderbilt
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Dec 23
|11 a.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Consolation #1
|ESPNU
|5 p.m. or 7 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|5 p.m. or 7 p.m.
|Consolation #2
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 25
|8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.
|7th Place Game
|ESPNU
|8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.
|5th Place Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|3rd Place Game
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Championship
|ESPN2
Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public in October. Additional information for the family-friendly tournament and resort destination of Honolulu, Hawai’i, can be found on the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic web site at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com.