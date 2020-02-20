Destiny MMA returns this Sunday with 16 fight card at the Neal Blaisdell Center

Hawaii mixed martial arts promotion Destiny MMA returns with its 48th event all-time this Sunday at the Neal Blaisdell Center.
Headlining the card will be 145-pound champion, Hawaii’s Ryan Dela Cruz (11-7) against California’s Sergio Quinones (13-22) in a rematch of an August bout that was won by Dela Cruz via unanimous decision.
A total of 16 fights will take place with nine of the bouts serving as amateur showdowns for rising contenders from around the state.
The top-ranked heavyweight in Alaska, Al Matavao will face Honolulu’s Collin Mansanas in one of the feature bouts while Bellator veteran Chris Cisneros draws Maika Graf for the 185-pound title.
One of the most intriguing matchups will have Kelvin Bowen (0-0-1) squaring-off with Hawaii MMA veteran Ed Newalu.
Newalu (14-13-1), made his pro debut 18 years ago having fought for orginizations such as Icon Sport, Rumble on the Rock, Warriors Quest, and King of the Cage.
Eleven years removed from his last bout, Newalu will make his return on Sunday.
Here’s the lineup for the event which gets underway at 4:30 pm. For ticket information and more CLICK HERE.
Destiny MMA – Sunday
4:30pm – Neal Blaisdell Center
Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Sergio Quinones
145 lbs
Collin Mansanas vs. Al Matavao
185 lbs
Pololu Nakanelua vs. Richard Barnard
130 lbs
Chris Cisneros vs. Maika Graf
185 lbs
Desi Miner vs. Dale Sopi
265 lbs
Ed Newalu vs. Kelvin Bowen
145 lbs
Geremy Martyn vs. Noah Abdill
140 lbs
Ricky Plunkett vs. PJ Miranda
145 lbs
Kimo Tatupu vs. Don Auau
265 lbs
Blaine Reum vs. Sandy Aviguetero
145 lbs
Jon-Ross Okuda vs. Machi Cooper
135 lbs
Blake Perry vs. Nohili Kahepuu
170 lbs
Aaron Lynton vs. Dansen Cabinatan
135 lbs
Sal Gonzalez vs. Koa Furtado
170 lbs
Jeff Kakinami vs. Randy Kapu
135 lbs
Sergio Mamone Jr vs. Josiah Lagazo
155 lbs