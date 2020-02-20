Destiny MMA returns this Sunday with 16 fight card at the Neal Blaisdell Center

The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team will challenge UC Davis in a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in Big West Conference standings Saturday evening at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Game 24:TEAMS: Hawai'i (14-10, 8-3) vs. UC Davis (14-11, 10-3)WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2020, 7:00 p.m. HT WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center- Honolulu, O'ahuTELEVISION: Spectrum SportsVIDEO STREAMING: Bigwest.TvRADIO: ESPN HonoluluLIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.comPROMOTIONS & TICKET DISCOUNTS: Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Saturday's "Pink Night" game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. First 450 fans will receive a Hawaii Pacific Health Fan at Gate A and other great prizes will be awarded throughout the night. The H-Zone store located at Gate B will be selling pink apparel. Hawaii Pacific Health will also be doing a free health screening at Gate A. There will be an autograph session with the Wahine Basketball team following the game at Gate B.

Game Notes-

• The Rainbow Wahine enter Saturday's game with a six-game win streak, its most productive streak since 2016 when the 'Bows ran off seven in a row during conference play from Jan. 28 to Feb. 25. The 2016 season was also the last time UH won the Big West Conference tournament.

• The longest win streak by UH under head coach Laura Beeman was set in 2015 when her squad won 15 consecutive games leading to the Big West Conference season title. In terms of program history, the mark for most successive wins sits at 19, a mark accomplished twice by legendary head coach Vince Goo in 1993 and 1998.

• UH is in a comfortable spot in terms of the standings at No. 2. The 'Bows are a game behind first-place UC Davis, while they are two games up on No. 3 Long Beach State.

• Earlier this season on Jan. 11, the Aggies knocked off UH at 62-49, marking one of the worst offensive performances of the season for the 'Bows but kicked started the emergence of senior guard Julissa Tago. UH shot 29 percent from the floor and 24 percent from three for the game, while being held to just four points in the second quarter. Tago erupted in the second half and finished the night with a season-high 25 points.

• Since the loss at UC Davis, UH has gone 8-1, while Tago has scored double-digits in 11 straight games, ranking her No. 3 in the Big West Conference in points per game against conference foes with 17.27 points per game.

• Saturday's matchup will not only feature No. 1 vs. No. 2 in terms of the conference standings, but it will also showcase the top two defensive squads in the conference. The Aggies are No. 1 in scoring defense at allowing 55 points per game, while UH is No. 2 at 58 points.

• The recent history between the two teams is well documented. A season ago, UH was the only conference team to knockoff UC Davis with a 65-60 victory at the Stan Sheriff Center on Jan. 12, 2019. The Aggies returned the favor by beating UH 72-46 a few weeks later in front of its home crowd. The saga came to an end on Mar. 16, 2019 in Anaheim, California, after UH, jumped from No. 5 in the standings to No. 2 in the final two weeks of the regular season, to meet up with UC Davis one more time with a conference tournament title on the line. After a hot start by UH, UC Davis battled back for a 58-50 victory, earning a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

BEST FRIENDS CHASING A RECORDThe two best three-pointer shooters in the Big West Conference are not only on the same team, but they live in the same house. Senior guard Julissa Tago and junior forward Amy Atwell rank No. 1 and No. 2 in three-pointers made this season in the Big West, Atwell with 52 and Tago with 51. Neither are close to a conference record, but the current UH record sits at 55 made three-pointers in a season set by Megan Tinnin during the 2008-2009 campaign.

MARCHING TOWARDS 1,000At 912 points, Tago is 88 points away from becoming the 22nd player in UH history to reach the 1,000 point milestone. With five regular-season games remaining, Tago will have to average 17. 6 games to reach the mark, par for the course as Tago is averaging 17.2 points per game since Jan. 9.

ATWELL FOR THREE!!!!On top of Atwell's made three-pointers in a season, her shooting percentage from beyond the arc is equally impressive. In 21 games this season, Atwell is shooting .468 percent from three, and in nine conference games, she is hitting .519 percent. Former UH sharpshooter Melanie Azama currently holds the record for three-point field goal percentage in an entire season for the Big West from the 1991-1992 season at .516 while Kourtney Eaton of UC Davis holds the record for just the conference season at .536 from 2018-2019.

HIT 'EM WITH THE SPIN MOVENicknamed "Baby Beast" as a freshman, transforming into "The Beast" this season, sophomore Myrrah Joseph has been nothing short of her title. In Big West action, Joseph is one of the most feared inside the paint presences this year, averaging nine points and five rebounds a game. Using her patented spin move, Joseph has combined power and finesse into one of the more lethal maneuvers to work her through a congested area of the court, scoring double digits in four conference games this season.