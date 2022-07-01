Despite doing everything he needed to do on Friday, Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III has been eliminated from the 2022 PFL season.

Cooper entered Friday with -1 point in the 2022 PFL welterweight standings due to a loss in which he missed weight against Carlos Leal on May 6.

Under the current point system, Cooper needed to maximize his points on Friday with a first-round finish, which would have netted him six points.

Cooper did just that on Friday with a first-round TKO of Brett Cooper, finishing the PFL regular season with five points. Unfortunately for the Pearl City native, four fighters above him finished with six points to bump him out of the playoff race.

Rory MacDonald, Sabidou Sy, Leal and Magomed Umalatov advance to make the playoffs.

The welterweight division of the PFL will have a champion not named Cooper for the first time since 2018. Cooper won the welterweight championship in 2019 and 2021. PFL did not hold a season in 2020.