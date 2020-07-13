Despite split decision loss Hawaii’s Max Holloway sets record, joins elite company at UFC 251

Max Holloway’s attempt at regaining his UFC featherweight championship was denied on Saturday night at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, falling to Alexander Volkanovski by split-decision.

The loss, was Holloway’s second consecutive defeat to the Australian champion who took the title from the 28-year old back in December via unanimous decision.

Holloway’s defeat was quickly disputed by public opininion on social media with UFC president Dana White even making it very clear in the postfight press conference that he thought Holloway did enough to earn the victory and reclaim the crown.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 12: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Max Holloway punches Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Regardless of debate, the Waianae native now falls to 21-6 in his career and 17-6 in the UFC, with five of his six losses coming via decision. His only stoppage defeat came in his UFC debut at the age of 20 when he was submitted by future lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

In defeat this past weekend, Holloway did walk away by etching his name into the record books in the process. The former champion took his total strikes total in UFC competition to 2,182 which is the most by any fighter in the organization’s history.

Holloway has landed 100 or more significant strikes in 11 separate UFC fights, the most in company history. No other fighter has more than seven such performances.

Perhaps the most interesting note is that Holloway became the second fighter in UFC history to complete 23 octagon appearances without suffering a knockdown. Fellow Hawaii native, UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn also accomplished the feat.

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn detailed the statistical news and notes coming out of UFC 251. To view an entire list of the accomplishments, click here.