HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 50 million people in the United States were expected to gamble on Super Bowl 57, spending a record $16 billion.

That’s according to a survey from the American Gaming Association.

None of that money is coming from here in the islands, at least not legally. In fact, if you played in a fantasy football league this year with a prize involved, technically you were breaking the law.

Hawaii’s history of outlawing gambling dates back to 1850; but if you watch games these days, you’re bound to run into advertisements urging you to place bets online.

Some of those are for daily fantasy sports, which former attorney general Doug Chin ruled against in Hawaii back in 2016. He said they’re illegal because they’re games of chance.

“I think part of the analysis that we came up with is that very, very few people are actually employed skill,” Chin said. “They might think that they’re using skill, but the reality is that the vast majority of people who get involved in these kinds of daily fantasy leagues are doing it based on chance,”

Chin adds that even your in fantasy league if cash or prizes are involved, it is illegal.

“Technically, any form of gambling any form of putting up money and basing it on a future consumption event is against the law in the state of Hawaii,” Chin said.

But, playing isn’t likely to get you busted.

“Typically, regular fantasy leagues or office pools are not prosecuted here in the state. And, the reason for that is because when the legislature was passing a law against gambling, they actually included a note that said that what they were really trying to go after was institutionalized gambling and not so much the casual social setting,” Chin said.

A 2018, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then, thirty-six states have legalized it. Some people in states where it is still illegal use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to set their computer’s identity to a location where it is legal. Chin said that makes prosecution difficult.

The AGA said Americans spend $63.8 billion a year with illegal bookies and offshore sites.

“I think that’s why the first level of pushing against this kind of gambling has been to make sure that these institutions aren’t allowed to operate here in Hawaii. As far as being able to go after individuals, it is a challenge,” Chin said.

As for the future of betting in the islands, a bill to legalize a local sports book in Hawaii has been introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, but he’s not confident it will pass.

“We’re still a few years away from this,” Rep. Mizuno said. “I just want to be brutally honest with everyone. I realize we’ve had significant opposition in the past on gaming bills. But, as we continue to evolve and as you begin to see DraftKings that duel MGM, all the other sports book betting proliferate throughout the other states. It’s just a matter of time before Hawaii will probably allow this,”

If it ever does become legal, he thinks it will bring in a massive amount of tax revenue and will keep revenue in the islands.

“If gambling is coming into Hawaii, then we really need to capitalize and ensure that it’s locally owned, locally run because if not, it’s going to be similar to Waikiki where you’ve got all the hotels owned by mainland corporations. So, a lot of the profits go to the mainland,” Rep. Mizuno said.

The bill passed its first reading.