Despite late dominance, Hawaii’s Yancy Medeiros runs out of time in loss to Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 190

Hawaii’s Yancy Medeiros ran out of time in his long awaited return to the UFC on Saturday.
The Makaha native lost by unanimous decision to lightweight Damir Hadzovic (14-6) in the opening bout of the UFC Fight Night 190 preliminary card in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.
Medeiros (15-8), who lost the first two rounds to the more active and effective Hadzovic but in the third round the former welterweight contender turned the tides. Medeiros, controlled the final round taking the back of Hadzovic multiple times, getting to mount and landing big strikes for the better part of the final three minutes. However, the round ended with a rear naked choke completely sunk in, but Hadzovic was saved by the bell.
The judges scorecards read 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.
The loss marks as the fourth consecutive for Medeiros dating back to 2018. Prior to the skid Medeiros enjoyed a three fight winning streak.