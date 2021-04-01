Despite having the use of just one arm, UH softball’s Piper Neri doesn’t let her limitations limit her

University of Hawaii true freshman Piper Neri loves to play softball. Ever since her father, Dan, would take her to the park to practice her skills, she knew she was hooked.

“He used to go out to the field and hit me balls and then just work with me and then we’d have talks and it was really great,” Neri recalled. “I don’t know, something about it felt natural. I just fell in love with it.”

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Despite her natural ability and love of the game, there’s one big disadvantage every time she plays: Neri can only use her left arm.

Neri was born with a brachial plexus injury, leaving her right arm paralyzed. She needed to have over a dozen surgeries to even have her right arm in a neutral position. Neri, an outfielder, fields and throws with her left hand, transferring her glove to her right arm to allow her to throw.

“When you always play catch with someone for the first time,” Peri says, “you see it in their eyes like, ‘Whoa, what did she just do?’

“I didn’t see myself as different. I knew I had to work harder than everyone else, but I think softball for me, it came naturally in some senses. I just didn’t really care what people thought. The fact that I knew I was stronger and more adaptable to things and I knew because of my situation, I had to work twice as hard as everyone else. Even the times I was tired and stuff, it fueled me even more.”

Analytics are a hot topic in softball. Based on numbers, @HawaiiSB's Piper Neri probably shouldn't be a D1 athlete w/ only one fully functioning arm, but heart is the great variable #GoBows #HawaiiSB



Full Feature➡️ https://t.co/xSnAREMPVv



📝@c_shimabuku👉🏽https://t.co/khl40WLHo1 pic.twitter.com/ccffMTEj4e — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) April 2, 2021

Neri has never let her limitations limit her. She starred at centerfield for Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, Calif., earning four varsity softball letters with two in surfing. In her last full softball season in 2019, she hit .467 in 30 games with 49 hits, 19 RBIs and a home run.

With her natural talent, combined with her affinity for the game, Neri knew she wanted to pursue college softball. She’d dominate games and camps, but college coaches on the recruiting trail were hesitant.

“I’d do to these camps and try to get recruited and I know I’d do good and then I would do well and I just knew it, and it was just tough because at the end, a lot of coaches would be like, ‘You’re good but’ this and this, and I knew it was because of my situation, a lot of it,” Neri said. “I guess it was just finding the right school for me and that’s why UH is definitely the best school for me, because the coaches here and the program, all they want to do is help me and there wasn’t any doubt in the coaches’ minds that they didn’t see me differently.”

When it came time to evaluate Neri as a prospect, Hawaii head coach Bob Coolen decided she was worthy of a spot on the team.

“She’s not one to shy away from any challenge out on the field. Her best attribute is she can go the opposite field better than anyone I know because she lags the bat well with her left arm,” Coolen said. “She’s one of the hardest workers we have in our conditioning and in the weight room. The kids love her.”

UH is currently 4-5 for the 2021 season and will next take the field for a four-game home series against UC San Diego, starting on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Neri has played in just one official game this season as a defensive substitute in right field against Washington on March 6. But as a freshman, time is on her side as she competes for more playing time. After taking her softball journey this far, she still feels she has more to give to the game.

“It feels really great to prove people wrong but it also feels really good for myself, not just for other people because I love the game so much that to get to this level, it just feels so much better to be able to compete,” Neri said.

“Just go for something 110 percent and do it because you love it and there’s gonna be externalities going on and people trying to tell you what to do and try to define you and stuff but you gotta just stay within yourself and do whatever you’re going because you love it.”