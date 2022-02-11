Despite dropping a set, UH men’s volleyball handles Long Island

Despite dropping the third set, the No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team handily defeated Long Island 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-9 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors played Long Island three times throughout the week, with Friday serving as the season finale. The Sharks were unable to take a set off the ‘Bows in their previous two matchups, but successfully evened the match at 1-1 on Friday.

Hawaii dominated the final two sets en route to the victory, highlighted by a program-record 20 aces, including Filip Humler’s match-high seven aces. Humler’s 10 kills were also a match high.

For LIU, Jordan Cooper and Kade Frischknecht each had seven kills.

Next up for Hawaii is a trio of home matches on three consecutive days against No. 15 Lincoln Memorial, starting on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.