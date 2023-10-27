On Saturday, one of the final chapters of Chevan Cordeiro‘s amateur football career will take place when the San Jose State quarterback takes on his former team, Hawaii, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex at 6 p.m.

Ever since his days as a prep star at Saint Louis, local football fans have been made aware of Cordeiro’s electrifying style and clutch moments. As he prepares for his first and last Hawaii homecoming as a college player, KHON2 takes a look at the moments that molded his career prior to Saturday’s game:

2015-2016: Cordeiro served as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup for two years at Saint Louis, putting up solid numbers, albeit with a small sample size: 719 yards on 71 of 92 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in 18 total appearances.

May 9, 2017: The fact that Cordeiro had backed up Tagovailoa for two years didn’t stop University of Hawaii coaches Nick Rolovich and Craig Stutzmann from offering the senior-to-be.

June 20, 2017: Cordeiro commits to Hawaii along with Saint Louis teammates Jonah Panoke and Kai Kaneshiro.

Aug. 5, 2017: The first game of Cordeiro’s senior year goes swimmingly. In a 49-7 win over Waianae, he completed 10 of his 16 passes with one touchdown and one interception for 153 yards. He also ran the ball seven times for 83 yards and two touchdowns before getting subbed out due to the rout.

Sept. 23, 2017: In what was one of many signature performances in his senior season, Cordeiro threw for 393 yards and seven touchdowns as Saint Louis outlasted Narbonne (Calif.) in a 56-50 thriller.

Nov. 18, 2017: The University of Hawaii football team loses a 38-0 stinker at Utah State, falling to 3-8 for the 2017 season.

Later that night, Cordeiro was on the giving end of one of the most iconic moments in Hawaii high school football history, delivering a 53-yard touchdown pass to Panoke with 37 seconds left in a 31-28 win over Kahuku in the HHSAA Open Division championship game. The Crusaders went 10-0, finishing No. 15 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 national rankings, as well as No. 5 in the MaxPreps composite rankings.

Cordeiro passed for 3,130 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2017, completing 67.5% of his passes while throwing just eight interceptions. He also ran for 454 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the season, he was the consensus Hawaii Player of the Year, winning virtually every individual award across the state that he qualified for. Though UH had a rough 3-9 season, the thought of adding Cordeiro to the roster provided many with hope.

Dec. 20, 2017: In the first-ever December signing period for high school football players, Cordeiro follows through with his commitment to UH and signs his national Letter of Intent despite overtures from other FBS programs.

Oct. 6, 2018: Cordeiro enrolls at Hawaii in the fall, while the other high school quarterback in UH’s signing class, Jeremy Moussa, enrolled early in the spring. By the time the season kicked off, Cordeiro was ahead of Moussa on the depth chart, but behind new starter Cole McDonald.

A clandestine plan to sit McDonald due to injury sprung Cordeiro into action. He made both his first college start and appearance against rival Wyoming, throwing a 38-yard touchdown to JoJo Ward with 1:26 left to lead the ‘Bows to victory. The Rainbow Warriors improved to 6-1 with the win.

Nov. 17, 2018: Following the Wyoming win, Hawaii had lost four straight games and appeared to be on its way to defeat once again.

Down 28-13 to UNLV in the fourth quarter, Cordeiro led Hawaii to a 35-28 victory with three touchdown passes, all in the fourth. Cordeiro threw just five passes, completing four of them for 153 yards, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

Aug. 24, 2019: Because he had played in just four games in 2018, Cordeiro was able to preserve a redshirt. In a 45-38 win over Arizona, Cordeiro again entered in relief of McDonald, who threw four touchdowns coupled with four interceptions. Cordeiro completed five of his seven passes for 58 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown to Cedric Byrd in the fourth quarter.

Nov. 9, 2019: After almost leading Hawaii to a comeback victory against Fresno State the week prior, Cordeiro got his first start of the year against San Jose State, a school that had wanted him in high school. A masterful 23-for-31 performance in which he threw for 309 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, combined with two rushing touchdowns on 55 yards and 11 attempts, is just enough for a 42-40 UH victory over the Spartans.

Nov. 16, 2019: Cordeiro started against UNLV but was pulled after two early interceptions. McDonald played the rest of the way and led the ‘Bows to a 21-7 win over the Rebels, keeping the team’s Mountain West championship hopes alive.

Nov. 23, 2019: With the Mountain West’s West Division on the line, Cordeiro doesn’t start but finishes a 14-11 win over the Aztecs in a historic victory for Hawaii. Cordeiro starts the team’s nonconference game against Army the next week, a 52-31 UH win, but gets injured, playing sparingly the rest of the year. Hawaii finished 10-5 overall with a victory over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl, which led to Rolovich taking the job at Washington State.

Oct. 24, 2020: With McDonald leaving early for the NFL, Cordeiro entered 2020 as the unquestioned starter. Hawaii’s season started late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cordeiro showed no signs of rust under new coach Todd Graham, completing 20 of his 31 passes for 229 yards, as well as 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns, in a 34-19 win at Fresno State. The Rainbow Warriors finished 5-4, ending the year with a 28-14 victory over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl.

Sept. 18, 2021: In front of no fans at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex due to local COVID restrictions, Hawaii loses to San Jose State 17-13 to open Mountain West Conference play in what some in the program went on to describe as the game negative sentiments towards Graham truly began to fester inside the locker room.

Nov. 13, 2021: Hawaii falls to 4-7 for the season, losing 27-13 to UNLV, a bottom feeder in the Mountain West at the time, at Allegiant Stadium. With its seventh loss, UH’s bowl hopes were dealt a death blow. Cordeiro was visibly emotional in his postgame interview.

Nov. 27, 2021: In his best performance under offensive coordinator Bo Graham, Cordeiro tosses three touchdowns and runs for another in a 38-14 road victory at rival Wyoming. Hawaii ends the regular season 6-7.

Dec. 1, 2021: Cordeiro announces his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, the most memorable departure of a mass exodus that saw a handful of starters on each side of the ball leave the program. Hawaii earned a surprise Hawaii Bowl bid against Memphis two days later, but the damage was already done.

Dec. 11, 2021: Cordeiro commits to San Jose State. New transfer rules allowed Cordeiro to transfer within the Mountain West Conference and play immediately. Meanwhile at Hawaii, after a tumultuous handful of weeks which crescendoed with a state senate hearing, Graham resigned on Jan. 14, 2022.

Nov. 26, 2022: While Hawaii limped into its season finale with three wins, Cordeiro was set to face his old team for the first time, throwing two touchdowns in a 27-14 win over the Rainbow Warriors. The Spartans went 7-5 in 2022, ending its year with a loss to Eastern Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

July 19, 2023: Cordeiro is voted the preseason Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Oct. 21, 2023: In a 42-21 win over Utah State, Cordeiro set the Mountain West record with his 104th career touchdown.

Oct. 28, 2023: Cordeiro and the Spartans will take the field at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.